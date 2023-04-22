Jenkins leads WC’s shot put sweep at Region 3-6A track meet Published 10:11 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

PEARL — Warren Central took its shots and won.

Freshman Arionna Jenkins led a 1-2-3 finish for the Lady Vikes in the girls’ shot put at the MHSAA Region 3-6A track and field meet Saturday at Pearl High School.

Jenkins won with a throw of 33 feet, 8 inches. Her teammate calise Henyard was second, with a throw of 29-8 3/4, and Mariah Burnett was third at 29-8 1/2,

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the Class 6A South State meet April 29 at Biloxi, and the Lady Vikes advanced in seven in five individual events and two relays.

Jae’la Smith finished second in the high jump, with a height of 5 feet even. Adria Burrell (100 meters), Mere Smith (300 meter hurdles) and Alexis Jefferies (triple jump) all finished fourth in their respective events.

The 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams both finished third and also advanced.

Warren Central totaled 61 points to place fourth out of eight teams in the team standings. Pearl won, with 203 points. Brandon was second with 100 and Meridian third with 78.

Jonathan Henderson was the only boys’ athlete who competed for Warren Central. He cleared 6 feet even in the high jump to finish second. Pearl’s Kingi McNair also topped out at 6 feet, but won on a tiebreaker.