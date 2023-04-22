Lady Vikes drop Game 2 in extra innings, face decisive Game 3 Monday at home Published 9:43 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

Warren Central looked like it would have an easy time with St. Martin after run-ruling the Yellowjackets in Game 1 of their softball playoff series.

The Lady Vikes will have to look again.

Alexes Dinh scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning as St. Martin beat Warren Central 5-4 in Game 2 of the first-round MHSAA Class 6A series on Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

The best-of-three series is now even at 1-1, with the deciding Game 3 set for Monday at 5 p.m. at Warren Central’s Lucy Young Field.

Warren Central (16-12) easily won Game 1 on its home field, 10-0, but hurt itself with five errors in Game 2. None of St. Martin’s runs were earned.

St. Martin scored twice on passed balls in the first inning, once more in the fourth, and on an error in the third to take a 4-1 lead.

Warren Central did come back to tie it. Abby Morgan hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning, Makayla Jackson singled and scored on an error in the fifth, and a bases loaded walk and successful squeeze bunt in the sixth made it 4-4.

The Lady Vikes left 12 runners on base, however, including the bases loaded in the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dinh was placed on second base to start the inning under tiebreaker rules. She went to third on a bunt single by Chasey Sheriden, then scored the winning run on a two-out error.

WARREN CENTRAL VS. ST. MARTIN

MHSAA Class 6A softball playoffs, first round

Game 1 – Warren Central 10, St. Martin 0

Game 2 – St. Martin 5, Warren Central 4, 8 innings

Game 3 – Monday, 5 p.m., at Warren Central