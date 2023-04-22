Old Post Files April 22, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. U.T. Ammons is a diphtheria sufferer. • Services are held for Edward Haas. • Literary and athletic contests are held at the Fairgrounds by the county school pupils. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Douglas Johnson is visiting Mrs. S.B. Betts in Tallulah. • John Pichetto arrives from Greenville to attend a meeting of the American Legion. 

80 years ago: 1943

Alton Joseph is twice winner in the state track meet held in Jackson. • Mrs. Margaret Raney dies. • Ensign “Junie” Hovious is in the city for a few days. 

70 years ago: 1953

Christina Coates, All Saints’ College pianist, is presented in concert here. • The Rev. and Mrs. C. Nelson Walley announce the birth of a son, Charles Nelson Jr., on April 23. • Thomas Sanders dies. 

60 years ago: 1963

Billy Hunt is elected president of the junior class at Southwestern University at Memphis. • Robert Dowe is a candidate for supervisor, District 2. • Mr. and Mrs. Warren Doiron announce the birth of a daughter, Whitney, on April 28. 

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. John Horn announce the birth of a daughter, Katherine Rebecca. • Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Hammer are newcomers to Vicksburg. • Miss Odette Rob has been tapped for membership in an honorary scholastic society. • Mrs. Gayle Steen’s piano students have a recital. 

40 years ago: 1983

Alice Burns McAdams receives the highest grade statewide on the November 1982 Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination. • Mrs. Vivian Armond receives the Governor’s District Service Award for Mississippi in recognition of her outstanding work with area 4-H clubs. 

30 years ago: 1993

Ann Wheeless, principal of St. Francis Xavier Elementary, resigns. • Consultant Christopher Chadbourne is hired by the city to devise a riverfront development plan, a downtown revitalization plan and heritage tourism strategy. • Ronea W. Speed, Rolling Fork resident, dies. 

20 years ago: 2003

Amy Fayard Haygood is promoted to assistant vice president at Trustmark National Bank. • Jerry Stuart, Alfa Insurance agent, receives the Pro Award for 2002. • James Stirgus Jr. is elected president of the Esquire Club. 

10 years ago: 2013

The owner of the Crawford Street and South Street apartments has until June 18 to present city officials with a plan to repair or demolish the apartment complexes, according to an order issued by Building and Inspection Director Victor Gray-Lewis. • Vicksburg Warren School District called Donald Oakes to head the district after the Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent Elizabeth Swinford. 

More News

Port City Kiwanians celebrate 50th anniversary

ERDC FUN FACT: ERDC Does Outreach

Kay Lee to retire after 40 years of serving Vicksburg families

Mother, boyfriend charged with first-degree murder in death of 3-year-old

Print Article