Old Post Files April 22, 1923-2023

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. U.T. Ammons is a diphtheria sufferer. • Services are held for Edward Haas. • Literary and athletic contests are held at the Fairgrounds by the county school pupils.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Douglas Johnson is visiting Mrs. S.B. Betts in Tallulah. • John Pichetto arrives from Greenville to attend a meeting of the American Legion.

80 years ago: 1943

Alton Joseph is twice winner in the state track meet held in Jackson. • Mrs. Margaret Raney dies. • Ensign “Junie” Hovious is in the city for a few days.

70 years ago: 1953

Christina Coates, All Saints’ College pianist, is presented in concert here. • The Rev. and Mrs. C. Nelson Walley announce the birth of a son, Charles Nelson Jr., on April 23. • Thomas Sanders dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Billy Hunt is elected president of the junior class at Southwestern University at Memphis. • Robert Dowe is a candidate for supervisor, District 2. • Mr. and Mrs. Warren Doiron announce the birth of a daughter, Whitney, on April 28.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. John Horn announce the birth of a daughter, Katherine Rebecca. • Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Hammer are newcomers to Vicksburg. • Miss Odette Rob has been tapped for membership in an honorary scholastic society. • Mrs. Gayle Steen’s piano students have a recital.

40 years ago: 1983

Alice Burns McAdams receives the highest grade statewide on the November 1982 Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination. • Mrs. Vivian Armond receives the Governor’s District Service Award for Mississippi in recognition of her outstanding work with area 4-H clubs.

30 years ago: 1993

Ann Wheeless, principal of St. Francis Xavier Elementary, resigns. • Consultant Christopher Chadbourne is hired by the city to devise a riverfront development plan, a downtown revitalization plan and heritage tourism strategy. • Ronea W. Speed, Rolling Fork resident, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Amy Fayard Haygood is promoted to assistant vice president at Trustmark National Bank. • Jerry Stuart, Alfa Insurance agent, receives the Pro Award for 2002. • James Stirgus Jr. is elected president of the Esquire Club.

10 years ago: 2013

The owner of the Crawford Street and South Street apartments has until June 18 to present city officials with a plan to repair or demolish the apartment complexes, according to an order issued by Building and Inspection Director Victor Gray-Lewis. • Vicksburg Warren School District called Donald Oakes to head the district after the Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent Elizabeth Swinford.