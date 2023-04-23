Gospel music concert set for Spring Hill MB Church

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By John Surratt

The Sons of Abraham from Jackson will be among the groups performing on April 30 at Spring Hill MB Church. (Photo Submitted)

The sounds of gospel music will fill the sanctuary of Spring Hill M B Church when the Spring Hill Men’s Chorus, The Sons of Abraham from Jackson and The Tallulah Spiritualaires of Tallulah, La., perform on April 30 at the church.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. and is free to the public.

“We did one last year,” Church member Garland Cary said. “We’ve planned on doing it every year.”

Church member J.B. Edwards said at one time Spring Hill held a gospel concert every year and invited male groups from local and area churches, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced church officials to stop the performances.

Now that the pandemic is passed and things are settling down, he said church members decided to renew the concerts.

“We were inspired to do it because things got better,” he said. “We are back in the church and thankful we’re singing again. We thought it would be a good time to have another program.”

Edwards said the church invited The Sons of Abraham and the Spiritualaires because of the musical relationship between the groups and the Spring Hill Male Chorus.

“I guess probably a big start of this was because we are invited yearly over to Louisiana to sing in Tallulah,” he said. “They have a Gospel Fest yearly. We go over there usually one or two times a year to sing and participate in their program.”

He said inviting the Spiritualaires was part of the church’s pattern to invite groups from different areas to perform at Spring Hill. He said the group performs in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Edwards said The Sons of Abraham are making their first visit to Spring Hill.

Cary, who Edwards said has played with several professional gospel groups, established a connection with The Sons of Abraham to invite them to perform at the church.

“The Son of Abraham, they’ve been singing for many years; I don’t know exactly how long, but it’s been more than 10, probably 15 years,” Cary said. “They’ve been singing primarily in Mississippi and Alabama. I’m not sure what other places they’ve been to, but I know primarily in this area.

“They’ve been doing it a long time.”

