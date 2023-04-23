OUTLOOK: A little more Mighty ‘Sip Fest fun
Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023
1 of 6
Vicksburg artist H.C. Porter chats with visitors at her gallery during the Mighty 'Sip Fest. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
Billy Libbey and Norma Habeeb cut a rug during the Mighty 'Sip Fest (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg photographer Larry Walker poses for a picture amongst some of his photography work outside the Old Depot Museum during the Mighty 'Sip Fest. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
Randy, Becky and Leigh Jolly don't let a few raindrops keep them from enjoying a stroll on the Old Mississippi River Bridge during the Old Mississippi River Bridge. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Would-be artists line the wall at the Jackson Street Gallery inside the Mulberry Vicksburg while taking instruction from local artist Drew Landon Harris. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)
"Gold in the Hills" Can-Can Cuties show off their kickline during the Mighty ‘Sip Fest on April 15. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
The Mighty ‘Sip Fest was a fun-filled four-day event for all ages to enjoy.
From dancing in the street to walking across the Old Vicksburg River Bridge to listening to music and admiring artisans at work, eventgoers had plenty to see and do.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
