PCA’s Llopis wins District 3-3A hurdles championship

Published 10:30 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy's Daniel Llopiswon the 300 meter hurdles and advanced to the MAIS Class 3A South State meet in the 200 and 400 meters as well, at the District 3-3A meet on Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Daniel Llopis won three medals at last year’s MAIS Class 3A state track meet, and on Thursday took his first steps toward winning three more.

The Porter’s Chapel Academy senior won the boys’ 300 meter hurdles, and finished third in the 400 meters and fourth in the 200 meters at the District 3-3A meet.

Llopis posted a time of 44.83 seconds in the 300 hurdles, 1 minute even in the 400 meters, and 25.93 seconds in the 200.

Llopis qualified for the South State meet in all three events. He won the Class 3A title in the 400 meters in 2022, and was second in the other two events.

The top four finishers at the district meet advanced to South State at Canton Academy. Field events will be contested on April 26, and running events on April 29.

Llopis was one of several PCA athletes to qualify for South State. Conley Johnston was third in the shot put, Jase Jung fourth in the high jump, and Henry Slayton fourth in the 800 meters.

The 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays also advanced to the next round of the postseason.

In the girls’ meet, sophomore Marley Bufkin finished second in the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 7 inches, and also qualified for South State with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters.

Ansley Conway was third in the 400 meters, and the 4×100 meter relay team finished second.

