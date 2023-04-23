VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Volunteering for performing arts Published 8:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Robyn Lea, who volunteers for the Vicksburg Chamber Choir. Lea is an insurance agent in Vicksburg and is married to Mark Posey. She enjoys hunting, scuba diving, quilting and volunteering in the Vicksburg area.

How did you hear about the Vicksburg Chamber Choir?

I’ve known about the Vicksburg Chamber Choir for many years and have enjoyed attending their concerts. One year, I decided to join the choir and enjoyed that time singing with this very accomplished group of singers.

How long have you been volunteering with the Vicksburg Chamber Choir?

I have been a part of the choir either as a volunteer or singer for many years, although I am not exactly sure how many, but at least 15 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

Even though I do not currently sing with the Chamber Choir, I often have the opportunity to sit in on their rehearsals. It’s a lot of fun to hear them early on in the process when they are first learning the music and then attending the concert, what a transformation!

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Most communities and most community organizations thrive on volunteerism. As a volunteer, it is an opportunity to make a difference, to have an impact. We all want to live and work and raise our families in areas where there are many events, activities, good people, arts, and organizations that promote our community and provide a good quality of life for everyone. Therefore, it is up to us to make that happen, and what better way than to volunteer?

What are some of your tasks while volunteering with the Chamber Choir?

I am happy to help in ways that are meaningful. It’s fun for me to help promote their concerts, sometimes to provide refreshments at their receptions and to help financially when they need it. Many people do not realize that the members of the Chamber Choir actually pay dues each semester to participate. Those funds are utilized to purchase music and pay musicians. The concerts are free but donations are accepted. This organization, like most others, cannot exist without some financial help. There is always something that needs to be done in an organization of this size and nature. This is a group of people who love to sing and want to share their talents with our community.

What have you learned from volunteering with the Vicksburg Chamber Choir?

It is absolutely essential for communities to have — and to support — the arts, whether it’s fine arts, performing arts — it doesn’t matter what it is. We know the presence of all forms of art in our lives, enriches and enhances us individually and collectively. That’s why I find it important to be a part of the Vicksburg Chamber Choir. What they do for Vicksburg is important, it is essential — so I want to support that.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.