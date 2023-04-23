Voting now open for The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:00 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

Voting is under way for The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

The nominees are John McGee (Porter’s Chapel tennis), Will Keen (St. Aloysius golf), Layla Carter (Vicksburg track) and Jae’la Smith (Warren Central track).

McGee won the No. 2 boys’ singles championship at the MAIS District 3-3A tournament on April 19.

Email newsletter signup

Carter won four individual events at the MHSAA Division 4-5A meet on April 17.

Smith won the girls’ high jump at the MHSAA Division 5-6A meet on April 17, and finished second at the Region 3-6A meet on April 22.

Keen won the MAIS Class 5A South State individual title on April 19.

Voting is open at this link until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.