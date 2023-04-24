It’s knockout time: Will former Miss Mississippi advance on The Voice tonight? Published 6:46 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand battles in the knockout rounds on The Voice on Monday.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Central on NBC. You can stream it on any app with livestream or at NBC.com.

Brand, who is being coached by Kelly Clarkson. Guest judge will be Reba McIntire.

Email newsletter signup

In this week’s Knockout Rounds, she will sings “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by Bill Monroe.

Brand, who is from Meridian, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 at the competition in Vicksburg.