It’s knockout time: Will former Miss Mississippi advance on The Voice tonight?

Published 6:46 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand sings at Vicksburg’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza in 2021. Brand is a contestant on the current season of NBC's reality singing show "The Voice." (File/The Vicksburg Post)

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand battles in the knockout rounds on The Voice on Monday.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Central on NBC. You can stream it on any app with livestream or at NBC.com.

Brand, who is being coached by Kelly Clarkson. Guest judge will be Reba McIntire.

In this week’s Knockout Rounds, she will  sings “Blue Moon of Kentucky” by Bill Monroe.

Brand, who is from Meridian, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 at the competition in Vicksburg.

 

