Richard Clyde Taylor Jr. died, Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was 87 years old.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave, Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Cayuga Cemetery in Hinds County. The Rev. Marvin Curtis will officiate.

Richard is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael and Mary Ann Taylor, Steve and Misty Taylor, and Donna Taylor, all of Vicksburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Virginia Taylor of Bon Aqua, Tenn.; one sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Carrol Foote of Decatur, Ala; seven grandchildren, Jeff Taylor of Vicksburg, Andy Taylor of Clinton, Brandon Taylor of Pocahontas, Ark., Ashley Boutot and Amber Clampit, both of Brandon, and Jourdan Taylor and Joshua Taylor, both of Colorado Springs, Co.; and a number of other relatives, including great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Katherine De-Loris Taylor; his middle son, Gary Wayne Taylor; and his parents, Richard Clyde Sr. and Thelma Taylor.

Richard was raised in the Midway community of Claiborne County and later moved to Vicksburg, where he and his wife met, married, lived, and raised their three sons. He was an active member of the Church of Christ faith and assisted several churches in temporary need of a pastor including Midway, Raymond, and Talullah, La., churches. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and worked as a Vice President of the former Merchant’s Bank in downtown Vicksburg and was employed by NIS Financial Services.

Richard was an artist, a craftsman, and an outdoorsman. He enjoyed entering the Vicksburg Art Association’s annual shows, where he won several awards. He was an avid golfer, a prolific gardener, and a talented woodworker.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nursing and support staff of Gentiva Hospice, plus Carolyn DeLorme, Celia Carter, Melinda Johnson, LaKenya Derby, Danielle Williams, Elesie Chambers, and Brenda Bowman for the comfort and care they provided during Richard’s last few months of life.