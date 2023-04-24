Three from PCA advance to MAIS state tennis tournament Published 5:30 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

A flock of Eagles are flying high in the MAIS tennis postseason.

The mixed doubles team of Thomas Azlin and Hadleigh Slayton, and Henry Slayton in boys’ singles, all advanced to the Class 3A state tournament with runner-up finishes at the North State tournament on Monday.

Azlin and Hadleigh Slayton beat a Tunica Academy team 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals, but lost to Newton Academy 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.

Henry Slayton, meanwhile, only dropped two games in his first two matches before running out of gas against Deer Creek’s Cooper Janious in the finals of the No. 1 boys’ singles bracket.

Slayton beat DeSoto School’s Grear Green 6-0, 6-2 and Newton Academy’s Gatlin Rose 6-0, 6-0. Janious, who beat Slayton for the District 3-3A championship last week, spoiled the PCA player’s run again with a 7-5, 6-2 victory on Monday.

PCA’s No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Corbin Bass and Noah LaBarre lost to DeSoto School 6-4, 6-0 in the first round. In No. 2 boys’ singles, John McGee had a bye in the first round but lost 6-2, 6-3 to Tunica Academy’s McKade Sandifer in the semifinals.

The Class 3A tennis tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. at the Ridgeland Tennis Center.

The Class 5A tournament, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until May 1 at 9 a.m. because of the threat of rain.

St. Aloysius will have seven players competing in the Class 5A tournament — Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson in No. 1 boys’ doubles; Walker Lambiotte and James Powell in No. 2 boys’ doubles; Walker Moore in No. 2 boys’ singles; and Carrie Woods and Ali Blackburn in No. 1 girls’ doubles.