Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand makes it through knockout round of “The Voice” Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand is a seasoned competitor and it showed Monday night when she performed during the final knockout rounds of “The Voice.”

Singing LeAnn Rimes’ version of “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” coach Kelly Clarkson determined Brand as the winner of the round.

Brand wore white cowboy boots and a dress to match during her performance that wowed all three judges with not only her vocal range but also her ability to yodel.

Email newsletter signup

“I would be afraid of her in the finals,” Clarkson said, following the battle.

During knockout rounds, competitors chose a song of their liking, and Brand chose “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” which was written and first performed by Bill Monroe and later made popular by country music legend Patsy Cline.

Prior to the knockout rounds, Brand also had the opportunity to work with country music singer Reba McEntire, who is serving as the “mega mentor” for the 23rd season of NBC’s reality TV show.

During Monday night’s knockout round, Brand’s competitor was Rachel Christine, who sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.”

While Christine did not win the knockout round for Team Clarkson, “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton used his last steal to add Christine to Team Shelton.