Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand makes it through knockout round of “The Voice”
Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand was in Vicksburg on Sunday for the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen competition. Brand joined emcee Austin Crabtree onstage to promote her run on NBC’s “The Voice.” (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand is a seasoned competitor and it showed Monday night when she performed during the final knockout rounds of “The Voice.”
Singing LeAnn Rimes’ version of “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” coach Kelly Clarkson determined Brand as the winner of the round.
Brand wore white cowboy boots and a dress to match during her performance that wowed all three judges with not only her vocal range but also her ability to yodel.
“I would be afraid of her in the finals,” Clarkson said, following the battle.
During knockout rounds, competitors chose a song of their liking, and Brand chose “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” which was written and first performed by Bill Monroe and later made popular by country music legend Patsy Cline.
Prior to the knockout rounds, Brand also had the opportunity to work with country music singer Reba McEntire, who is serving as the “mega mentor” for the 23rd season of NBC’s reality TV show.
During Monday night’s knockout round, Brand’s competitor was Rachel Christine, who sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.”
While Christine did not win the knockout round for Team Clarkson, “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton used his last steal to add Christine to Team Shelton.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
