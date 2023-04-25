Old Courthouse Museum’s Spring Flea Market set for Saturday Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Old Courthouse Museum will host its annual Spring Flea Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum Historian Jordan Rushing said this iteration of the popular community event is shaping up to break a record for the number of vendors signed up for the day.

“It should be a great day for us. We’ve got almost 160 vendors signed up this year,” Rushing said Tuesday. “Folks are coming in from all over the state this year, and several are from out of state, and people are still calling me to sign up, so I’m certain we’ll have even more than that.”

Email newsletter signup

Local musician Ralph Miller will play on the courthouse lawn throughout the day, and Rushing said a special performance is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Dancers from the Debra Franco School of Dance, fresh off of a dance competition and performance at the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen competition, will perform a lively number for passersby as they enjoy the market.

The weather for Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain.

The Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market has been a Warren County tradition for more than 40 years and is held twice a year, in the spring and fall. Vendor applications can be found at oldcourthouse.org under the Flea Market tab.