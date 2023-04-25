St. Al finishes its baseball season with doubleheader loss to ACCS Published 10:52 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

St. Aloysius finished a disappointing season in fitting fashion Monday, with two tough-to-stomach losses against Adams County Christian School.

Connor Aplin went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored as ACCS beat St. Al 15-12 in game one of a doubleheader in Natchez.

In game two, ACCS scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Flashes 4-3 and complete the sweep.

St. Al (4-22, 1-14 MAIS District 3-5A) finished the season on a seven-game losing streak. It scored at least eight runs in six of its losses, and had three district losses by either one or two runs.

Monday’s season-ending doubleheader featured a mix of both trends.

In game one, the Flashes gave up seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to fall behind 9-5, and ACCS stayed a step ahead the rest of the way.

Aplin and Tyson Young both homered for ACCS, and Triston Burns was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Cole Autrey and Barrett Shows homered for St. Al. Autrey finished with five RBIs, while Shows was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Matthew Pitre and Keller Bradley also had two hits and scored two runs each.

Shows hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to pull the Flashes to within 15-12. Pitre followed with a two-out single, but the last-ditch rally ended there.

In game two, Pitre turned in an outstanding pitching performance in his final high school game. He finished with 13 strikeouts in six innings-plus.

Pitre hit the limit of 125 pitches and was pulled with a 3-2 lead after giving up a leadoff single to Jack Krevolin in the seventh inning. ACCS then rallied against reliever Carson Smith.

Smith walked Young and uncorked two wild pitches that allowed Krevolin to get to third base and Young to second. Colton Rabb grounded out, allowing Krevolin to score the tying run, and then Young scored the winning run on another wild pitch.

Smith and Bradley each had two hits and scored a run for St. Al in game two.