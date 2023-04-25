Vicksburg Judge Angela Carpenter honored by MS Coalition Against Domestic Violence Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, along with the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi recognized several individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to serving victims of crimes in Mississippi at the 2023 Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Award Ceremony on Tuesday. “This Crime Victims Rights’ Week, we want to recognize the heroes who selflessly serve people of crime all across the state,” Fitch said. “These individuals come alongside victims on their darkest days and offer a beacon of hope and light. I am grateful for their commitment, offering care and compassion as they seek justice for our fellow Mississippians.”

This year’s Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence Honoree is Vicksburg Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter.

“Due to the complexities of domestic violence and navigating the court system, it is important to recognize those who work within systems that go above and beyond to assure that needs are met,” said Wendy Mahoney of the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Judge Angela Carpenter not only understands the needs but addresses those needs both in the courtroom as well as outside of the courtroom. She has implemented processes, procedures and programming to bring greater support, awareness and resources for those impacted by domestic violence.”

Joining Carpenter as honorees are Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Honorees the late Detective Myiesha Stewart; the late Officer Branden Estorffe and the late Sergeant Steven Robin; Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault Honoree Shana Johnson, Founder of The Rehabilitation Academy; and the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi Honoree Nebra Porter, Assistant District Attorney for the First District.