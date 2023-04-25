Vicksburg native Michael Parson hired as Minnesota Vikings’ head equipment manager

Published 8:56 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Michael Parson speaks to students, faculty and staff at Hinds Community College in 2019. The Vicksburg native and Warren Central graduate has been hired as the head equipment manager for the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. (File/The Vicksburg Post)

Michael Parson started his career as a Viking at Warren Central. He’s continuing it as a Viking in Minnesota.

Parson, a Vicksburg native and Warren Central graduate, has been hired as the head equipment manager for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

Parson will replace longtime Vikings equipment manager Dennis Ryan, who retired after 47 years with the team. Parson will become just the third person to lead the Vikings’ equipment room.

Parson previously spent 13 years with the Houston Texans, including six heading up that team’s equipment room. He was fired in 2021 during a large front office purge. He said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening that he was excited to be back in the league.

“Today after spending the last 15 years in Houston, I’m moving to Minnesota. I am blessed to take the Head Equipment Manager position with the Minnesota Vikings,” Parson wrote. “For every stumble in my life, I’ve always upgraded. I’m honored to continue what Dennis Ryan did for 47 years and do it with a great staff.”

