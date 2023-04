Vicksburg native part of MDCC’s Dental Hygiene Class of 2023 Published 11:25 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) Dental Hygiene Class of 2023 successfully completed their national, clinical and state board requirements for licensure.

The class will graduate on Thursday, May 4, on the MDCC Moorhead campus in the J.T. Hall Coliseum. The graduating class includes Vicksburg native LaDonzie Burks.