WARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY: Teens indicted in October 2022 shooting death Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Two Vicksburg teens have been charged with murder in the Oct. 30, 2022 death of Cameron Jefferson, 17.

The charges against Cameron Kelly, 19, no address listed, and Marcus Lee Jr., 19, 902 Blossom Lane Apt. C14, were among the indictments handed down by the March grand jury.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Kelly, Lee and Jefferson went in a car to an apartment complex at 902 Blossom Lane to look for a 16-year-old with the apparent intention to assault him. All three teens wore masks and one was armed with a handgun.

While two of the teens stood guard, the third teen forced his way into an apartment to look for the 16-year-old, who was not there.

They left the apartment and Jefferson got into a running Nissan sedan, unaware that the 16-year-old was hiding in the back seat. As Jefferson drove off, the 16-year-old, who was armed, shot him, causing the car to crash. It was later determined that the Nissan was connected to the apartment they had recently entered.

Jefferson was declared dead at the scene and the 16-year-old was taken to Merit Health River Region.

Lee surrendered to authorities on the morning of Nov. 3. Kelly surrendered on Nov. 4 in the afternoon. They are charged with murder under a state law that says if someone is participating in a crime and anyone, including their accomplices, is killed, they are responsible for the death. They were also charged with burglary for the apartment break-in.

The 16-year-old was not charged.

Other indictments include:

• Hope Robinson, 31, 5329 Center Park Drive, Jackson; armed robbery in the reported theft of a 2-carat diamond ring from Carter’s Jewelry. Robinson is accused of telling a store employee she had a gun during the robbery.

• Carolyn Tedeton, 28, 4137 I-20 Frontage Road Room 146, two counts of child neglect involving two children and one count of accessory after the fact to child abuse where she is accused of helping an individual avoid arrest and prosecution for harming a child.

• Demarcus Wilson, 16, 96 Hutson St.; two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle containing two people.

• Eugene Houston, 77, 1015 Fourth North St.; aggravated assault-domestic violence involving an Aug. 15, 2021 incident. He is accused of using an object to hit an individual in the head.

• Michael Slaughter, 59, 133 Skyline Drive; two counts aggravated assault, one count each of shooting at a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction involving an incident in the 3500 block of North Washington Street.

• Rodney Donnell Richards, 46, 86 Irene St.; embezzlement in the reported theft of money from a Dollar General Store.

• Dandri Jacque Brown, 45, 1510 ½ Marcus St.; possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. Brown is accused of having methamphetamine while he was in the Warren County Jail. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• John Roger Johnson II, 31, 375 Dudley Road; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Kenneth Harrison, 49, 1300 Harrison St.; felony malicious mischief. He is accused of damaging a city of Vicksburg ankle monitor.

• Stony Blake Moses, 43, 636 Fort Hill Drive; fourth-offense DUI.

• Eddie Ford III, 49, 1201 First North St., third-offense DUI.

• Derrick Ladale Doyle, 45, 2624 Ken Karyl Ave.; fourth-offense DUI.

• Travonte Thompson, 26, 113 Edwards Drive, Edwards; grand larceny. He is accused of taking a portable generator, two chainsaws and a pole saw.

• Johnny Earl Thomas, 38, 1418 South St.; burglary of a dwelling.

• Laylia Jada Amos, 21, 170 Elizabeth Circle; aggravated assault and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Keyonta Ellis, 22, 302 Longview St.; aggravated assault and one count shooting into a dwelling-house.

• Fredrick Henyard Jr., 25; 309 John Allen St., aggravated assault and one count shooting into a dwelling-house.

• Dominic Rashad Turner, 31, 902 Blossom Lane Apt. E16; aggravated assault and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felonies.

• Marquis Martell Eastman, 31, 1694 Hicks Town, Utica; possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.