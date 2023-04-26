David Lee McFelt, Jr. Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

David Lee McFelt, Jr., a Vicksburg native, passed away on Wednesday, April 12 in Memphis, TN Following a brief illness. He was 56. He had served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Memorial services are to be held on Saturday, April 29 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Wilbert Doss officiating. David Lee McFelt, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, David L. McFelt, Sr. and Linda McFelt Stampley. He is survived by his wife, Sharon McFelt of Memphis, TN; his three sons, David Lee McFelt III, of Columbia TN, Nicholas McFelt of Portland, OR, and Joshua McFelt of Lafayette, LA; his three daughters, Jazzmin McFelt of Memphis, TN, Letitia Al-Ani of Salt Lake City, UT, and Shondrea Lewis of Camden, LA; his four sisters, Brenda Beamon Garrett of Vicksburg, Lillian Foster of Byram, MS, Stephanie Williams of El Paso, TX and Vanessa McFelt of Dallas, TX; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.