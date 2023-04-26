Late errors cost Warren Central in regular-season finale Published 8:59 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Warren Central got a good test, but not a victory, in its final checkpoint before the MHSAA baseball playoffs begin.

Garrison Davis scored the go-ahead run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Ridgeland hung on to beat Warren Central 3-2 on Tuesday.

Davis reached base on a one-out single. Warren Central pitcher Maddox Lynch attempted a pickoff throw, but it went wide and down the right field line. Davis easily got to third base on the error, then hustled home when a throw to the plate also was wild.

Ridgeland pitchers Montravious Winn and Parker Ishee combined to allow only four hits while striking out 14 batters in what was largely a pitchers’ duel.

Warren Central’s Kylan Landers allowed two runs in five innings, and racked up eight strikeouts. Lynch had two strikeouts in his one inning of work, but gave up two hits and the go-ahead run and took the loss.

Blake Channell was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored for Warren Central (17-9). Conner Watkins had one RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The Vikings had a two-game winning streak snapped in their final regular-season game. They had a bye in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs after winning the Region 6-6A championship, and will face either Gulfport or St. Martin in a second-round series beginning May 2.

Gulfport beat St. Martin 5-0 on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three first-round series.