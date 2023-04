Marion “Peanut” Holt Published 10:10 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Ms. Marion “Peanut” Holt passed away on April 24, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. She was 63. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.