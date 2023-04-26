Old Post Files April 26, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Services are held for Samuel Barnes. • Harry M. Gammell is notified of the death of his brother, Albert, at Pratt City, Ala. • Antoinette Derdeyn goes to Meridian for the teachers’ convention.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Keith Williams’ baseball team beats the U.S. Engineers, 3-1. • Ben H. Stein is named honorary district governor of the 17th Rotary District.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Grace Andress dies. • Mrs. R.L. Hall wins the good neighbor award on a radio program.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Hennessey are visiting in New Orleans. • Lowe White Jones, Utica farmer, dies. • “Spider Island” is performed by the All Saints’ College seniors.

60 years ago: 1963

Ray Adcock is elected an international director of the National Junior Chamber of Commerce. • Albert Tucker announces his candidacy for re-election to supervisor, District 2. • Newly ordained, the Rev. William J. Vollor is honored at a reception here.

50 years ago: 1973

Rep. George Rogers is named speaker for Hinds Junior College commencement. • Postmaster J.W. Schilling presents safe driving awards to Postal Service drivers.

40 years ago: 1983

George Wesley Mangum dies. • Mrs. Jimmie Mullins is named Chapter 1 reading supervisor and elementary supervisor for grades 1-7 in the Vicksburg Public Schools. • Robert Knox Foley III wins the grand prize in The Vicksburg Evening Post’s centennial celebration coloring contest.

30 years ago: 1993

The family of a 16-year-old killed in a four-vehicle wreck on April 20 has filed a lawsuit seeking $4.2 million from a natural gas pipeline company and a logging company. • Harrah’s Casino Hotel will pay Vicksburg more than $1.4 million for city property that will be used as a hotel for its City Front riverfront gambling operations.

20 years ago: 2003

Local and state officials break ground for Yorozu automotive supplies at Ceres in Flowers. • More than 800 people attend National Day of Prayer activities in Vicksburg. • Porters Chapel Academy’s baseball team advances in the state playoffs.

10 years ago: 2013

Former casino boat auctioned for $10,000. • Democratic candidates for mayor laid out varied ideologies and their plans for the future of the city as about 80 people attended a political forum. • The Vicksburg Warren School District will begin its search for a new superintendent in earnest when the board of trustees selects one of two firms that presented their processes.