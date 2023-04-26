RIVERFRONT RENOVATION: Two Rivers Condominiums holds Open House Published 7:09 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1 of 10

For those interested in an unobstructed view of the Mississippi River, buyers need to look no more.

On Wednesday, Mary Jane Fant, owner and operator of Curb Appeals Real Estate, held an open house for the latest properties she has developed: Two Rivers Condominiums, formerly The Mississippi Barbeque Company, located on Grove Street.

Each custom-built condominiums has high-end finishes, wrap-around porches, fireplaces in every room and each two-bedroom condominium has its own primary bathroom.

Email newsletter signup

When asked why she chose to renovate condominiums downtown, Fant said owning property gives one a sense of pride in place.

“We have plenty of opportunity downtown for rentals and Airbnb, but not much in the way of ownership. And I believe the condominiums will provide longevity, ownership, pride and another level of unique living to our downtown,” Fant said. “In a nutshell, I think this saves our downtown for now and the future.”