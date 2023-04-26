Vicksburg native Shane Lewis named Sun Belt baseball Player of the Week Published 9:37 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

TROY, Ala. — Shane Lewis added another accolade to his breakthrough season at Troy.

The former Warren Central star on Tuesday was named the Sun Belt Conference baseball Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Lewis batted .500, hit two home runs, and had 11 RBIs and scored six runs in four games last week. He had his third five-RBI game of the season in a 22-5 rout of Texas State on April 22, and helped Troy win its third consecutive Sun Belt series.

Lewis also won the Sun Belt’s Player of the Week award in March.

On Tuesday night, Lewis hit his 19th home run of the season and drove in two runs in an 8-7 victory against Auburn. He now has 63 RBIs this season, the most by a Troy player since 2018, and his home run total is the most by a Trojan in Bbcor bat era.

Lewis is tied for fifth among all NCAA Division I players in home runs and sixth in RBIs. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games and leads Troy with a .326 average.

Troy (29-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) will play at South Alabama in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.