Vicksburg students named to Hinds 2023 All-Mississippi Academic Teams Published 11:46 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Seventeen Hinds Community College students were named to the 2023 All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team, including four students from Vicksburg.

They were recognized on April 11 along with other state community college honorees at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Selected for the All-Mississippi Second Team, and receiving a $2,000 scholarship, are the following Hinds Community College students:

Emily Gray of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus. She is a workforce student studying Nursing.

Travis Jefferson of Vicksburg, Utica Campus. He is a workforce student studying Fashion.

Brooklyn Richards of Vicksburg, Nursing/Allied Health Center. She is a workforce student studying Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Ameerah Shaibi of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus. She is a transfer student studying nursing.

Team members are selected from Phi Theta Kappa members who’ve submitted application packages which are subjected to several rounds of judging by education officials, business leaders from across the U.S., and a distinguished panel of representatives from federal agencies and national education associations based in Washington D.C.

Nominations are evaluated on criteria such as effective writing skills, the academic rigor of each student’s program of study, and leadership impact at the college and in the community. More than 2,400 nominations are received each year for the program. Twenty students are named to the All-USA Academic Team. Academic Team members receive a $5000 scholarship, a special medallion and a certificate.