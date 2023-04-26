VNMP commemorates Siege anniversary with Licensed Battlefield Guided Walking Tours Published 11:53 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Vicksburg National Military Park will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the May 19 and 22 1863 Union assaults with a series of walking tours by Licensed Battlefield Guides on-site where these clashes occurred.

Five walking tours at four locations including the Graveyard Road, Jackson Road, 2nd Texas Lunette and Railroad Redoubt will bring visitors across the hallowed landscape where Union and Confederate soldiers clashed for control of Vicksburg during the American Civil War.

Walking tours are 30 to 40 minutes in length and will be on paved, level portions of the tour road unless otherwise noted. Program participants will be bussed from the park visitor center to the program locations. The Graveyard Road’s eastbound lane will be closed to vehicle traffic for pedestrian use only from Friday, May 19 through Monday, May 22. Temporary signs depicting soldiers’ experiences from the battle will be posted along the closed road to enhance the visitor experience.

Email newsletter signup

All guided tours are limited to 40 people and registering is mandatory. Individuals interested in participating in these walking tours can sign up at: www.nps.gov/vick/ planyourvisit/licensed- battlefield-guided-walking- tours.htm.

Each tour has a registration link where they can secure a place to attend each tour.