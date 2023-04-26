WEATHER WATCH: Risk marginal for Warren County on Thursday Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Thursday morning could be a little wet with rainfall and isolated severe thunderstorms. NWS Jackson forecasts the area to potentially see severe storms from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Warren County is at a marginal risk of severe storms Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph and become damaging to trees, limbs and power lines. Hail up to a quarter size could fall out of the sky.

NWS Jackson warns tornadoes can not be ruled out. There have been 31 tornadoes touch down in Mississippi this year including the EF4 tornado that destroyed Rolling Fork on March 24.

If severe storms don’t move through Warren County the chance of rain is very high. Forecasts from the NWS Jackson office show a 90 percent chance of precipitation, meaning 90 percent of Warren County should see rain tomorrow.

Rainfall will be between three-quarters of an inch to a full inch. A 40 percent chance of rain follows Thursday night.

The rain will not bring cool temperatures as highs return to the 70s and 80s Friday. Lows will be in the high 50s.