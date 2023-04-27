Brandon roughs up Warren Central in Game 1 of softball playoff series Published 7:57 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Brandon is a nice town, but Warren Central got beat up on its road trip there Thursday night.

Campbell Lee went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Channing Sarver had two hits and scored three runs, and Brandon pounded Warren Central 10-0 in Game 1 of a second-round MHSAA Class 6A softball playoff series.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Friday at 6 p.m. at Warren Central. If the Lady Vikes (17-13) can get off the mat and win, the teams will play a deciding Game 3 Monday night at Brandon.

If Brandon (16-5-1) wins on Friday, it will advance to play Hancock or Ocean Springs in the third round later next week.

Warren Central got off to a good start in Game 1. Pitcher Abby Morgan put the Bulldogs down in order to finish the first inning in a scoreless tie. After that, things quickly went sideways.

The Lady Vikes failed to score in the top of the second inning after getting their first two batters on base, and Brandon struck for four runs in its turn at bat.

Four consecutive Bulldogs reached based, including Lee who hit a two-run single to bring in the first runs of the game. Two more runs scored on an error, and a bases-loaded walk in the third inning extended the lead to 5-0.

Kam Jordan hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Brandon finished the game via the mercy rule with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Morgan had allowed one run or less in 12 of her last 13 starts, but had a rough outing Thursday. She allowed a season-high eight runs on six hits and three walks in only 3 1/3 innings.

Morgan also had one of WC’s two hits, a double in the second inning. Zion Harvey singled in the fifth for the other.

Brandon’s Abigail Rogers, meanwhile, allowed two hits and two walks, and struck out five in her five-inning shutout.

WARREN CENTRAL VS. BRANDON

MHSAA Class 6A softball playoffs, second round

• Game 1 – Brandon 10, Warren Central 0

• Game 2 – Friday, 6 p.m., at Warren Central

• Game 3 – Monday, 6 p.m., at Brandon (if necessary)