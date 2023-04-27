Downtown Vicksburg gets a relaxation destination: Salty Sister Spa

Published 2:22 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Salty Sister Spa will open in Gordon’s Alley, beneath the Cinnamon Tree, in Mid-May. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)

Amanda Harris is planning to shake things up in downtown Vicksburg.

Located down the hill from the Cinnamon Tree, the production director for Vicksburg radio stations V105.5 FM and News Talk 107.7 FM is opening the Salty Sister Spa, a business where customers can come and relax in what she calls “salt caves.”

“We will have Himalayan salt on the wall and on the floor and we will have a special machine called a halo generator that will circulate the salt in the air,” Harris said.

Mined from the Punjab region of Pakistan, near the Himalayas, pink Himalayan salt is said to be one of the purest salts available. It is also thought to have health benefits, especially for those suffering from respiratory illnesses, which is why Harris said she became interested in opening a “salt cave.”

“My mom got COVID in 2020 and I wanted to try to look at other ways of helping her,” Harris said.

In doing so, she began looking at how doctors in Pakistan were treating COVID patients.

“The doctors actually sent their patients to a real Himalayan salt cave,” she said. And by breathing in all the Himalayan salt, which was opening their airwaves, “They were getting cured from COVID.”

Unfortunately, Harris’ mother did not survive COVID-19, but this did not deter her from wanting to help others with respiratory challenges and other health issues.

Therefore, when the downtown property became available, Harris said, “Here’s my chance.”

In addition to a group “salt cave,” which could be used for a girls’ night out or a bachelorette gathering, Harris said the Salty Sister Spa will also offer a private Himalayan salt experience that will include a water wall to help foster relaxation.

Harris said the cost is $35 for a 45-minute session in a salt cave and $25 for a 30-minute session.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Harris said she plans to open the doors of the Salty Sister Spa in mid-May.

