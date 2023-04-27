ERDCWERX and JSU starting off its Technology Commercialization Fellowship Program

ERDCWERX, in partnership with Jackson State University (JSU), has kicked off its Technology Commercialization Fellowship Program, a pilot initiative designed for recent college and university graduates to gain experience in patent licensing and technology transfer.

“This program is designed to provide fellows with valuable mentorship and real-world exposure to how universities and federal government labs manage the intellectual property and commercialization process,” said Dr. Almesha Campbell, assistant vice president for research and economic development at JSU. “In addition to gaining familiarity with the licensing process, fellows will learn about the business, science and legal aspects of tech transfer at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and JSU.”

Shaun Walton, a civil engineering student at JSU, is completing his tenure as the program’s first fellow. Walton has worked alongside ERDCWERX, JSU’s Office of Technology Transfer and Commercialization, and ERDC’s Office of Research and Technology Transfer to develop a comprehensive understanding of market research, business relationship development, and patent commercialization.

“ERDC engages with HBCUs across the nation in a variety of ways. This new partnership between ERDCWERX and JSU gives ERDC yet another opportunity to interact directly with students,” ERDC Director Dr. David Pittman said. “It can lead to potential employment and collaborative research opportunities with ERDC that help make our world safer and better.”

The Technology Commercialization Fellowship Program is a full-time, compensated program and is accepting applications for Winter 2024. Recent graduates interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.erdcwerx.org/about/join- our-team/technology- commercialization-fellowship- program/ for details.

“Participants in this program will gain first-hand knowledge on the commercialization of ERDC’s innovative, patented technologies,” said ERDCWERX Director Paul Sumrall. “We invite recent HBCU graduates who have an interest in the business side of technology commercialization and transfer to apply for future fellowship opportunities.”