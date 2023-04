Shemar R. Smith Published 12:14 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Funeral services for Shemar R. Smith are to be held on Saturday, April 29 in the Travelers Rest M. B. Church at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.