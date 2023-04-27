Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees votes unanimously to reopen Superintendent search Published 9:45 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

At a special-called Board Meeting on Wednesday, The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees decided to reopen the search for a new superintendent of schools for an additional two weeks.

The decision came in response to information provided by the Mississippi School Board Association (MSBA), indicating several potential candidates may have been discouraged from applying because of the perceived notion that someone had already been selected to fill the position. In an effort to select the best possible candidate, the Board voted to accept applications for an additional two weeks.

The Board of Trustees contracted with the MSBA to conduct a thorough search for the next superintendent of schools. After reviewing the pool of applicants, the MSBA recommended that the Board reopen the search for an additional two weeks to allow more candidates to apply.

Email newsletter signup

Kimble Slaton, Board President, said, “We want to ensure that we have the best possible candidate for the position of superintendent of schools. We understand that some qualified candidates may not have applied because they believed someone had already been chosen. We want to assure all candidates that the process is fair and open, and we encourage them to submit their applications.”

The Board of Trustees said in a release it is committed to a thorough and transparent search process and is confident that this decision will result in the selection of the most qualified candidate for the position of superintendent of schools.

The Board of Trustees will continue to work closely with the Mississippi School Board Association to identify the most qualified candidates for the position of superintendent of schools. The new deadline for applications is May 11.

For more information, please contact the Mississippi School Board Association at (601) 924-2001 or visit their website at www.msbaonline.org.