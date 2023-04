Warren County Land Records April 17 to April 24 Published 2:11 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 17 to April 24.

Warranty Deeds

*Sylvia L. Barnes to Charles E. Lofton and Barbara E. Lofton, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Danny Lee Boler to Patrick Roberson, Part of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Bobby Bottin to Delta Hills Land Company LLC, Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Elizabeth M. Hider to Mark Traxler Gordon and Helen Ladena Traxler, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 2 and 3, Bellaire Subdivision.

*Pervez Hai to Ride Real Estate Holdings LLC and Rodriguez Remodeling LLC, Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert L. Mullins and Deborah L. Mullins to David E. Warren and Letha M. Warren, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Warrior’s Trail Holding Company to Charles A. Toney Jr., Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Charles A. Toney Jr. to Warrior’s Trail Holding Company, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Timothy M. Beach and Victoria Dale Lewis to RiverHills Bank, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Gordon M. Traxler and Helena Ladena Traxler to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 2 and 3, Bellaire Extension.

*David E. Warren and Letha M. Warren to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Palmetto Plantation Family Limit to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of Section 1 Choctaw District, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Lots 1 to 6 and 8, 9 of Section1, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of West ½ of Northeast ¼ of Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 36 Choctaw District, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 31 Choctaw, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part West ½ of Section 6 Choctaw District, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 12, Township 14 North, Range 4 East;

*Eric L. Fox to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Deddrica Harris to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 8, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Ronnie Ben Perry, 60, Mississippi, to Vera L. Stewart, 62, Mississippi.

*Jacob Michael Cranfield, 26, Bethany Ann Nelson, 23, Louisiana.

*Roosevelt Harris, 32, Georgia, to Tashia Jeanna Brown, 33, Illinois.

*Parker Ray Kelly, 22, Mississippi, Kaley Madison Vines, 22, Mississippi.