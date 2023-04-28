Beverly Shannan Vance Published 1:52 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Beverly Shannan Vance, 53, passed away at her home in Wake Forest, North Carolina on April 23, 2023. Shannan was born on January 14, 1970, to Travis Vance and the late Beverly Coles Vance in Vicksburg, MS. Upon graduation from high school, Shannan moved to Atlanta where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. She later completed her MBA at the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, and earned fourteen licenses and certifications in digital marketing, strategic sales, advertising and technology. Shannan had an extensive career in Digital Marketing, serving in many roles at Tensar International Corporation, Allscripts, and Broadcom, Inc. Shannan had a passion for serving others and donating and serving time with a number of charitable organizations. With her special friend, Keith Watson, she traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, but of all places she visited, Disney World held a special place in her heart. Shannan loved spending time with her family and network of friends and coworkers. Those who knew Shannan, knew how generous she was with her time and resources for all of her friends, family, and those in need. She was a true animal lover and cared deeply for her dogs, Whiskey and Lulu.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Coles Vance, and grandmother, Monte Coles.

She is survived by her special person, Keith Watson; father, Travis T. Vance; sister, Lori Vance Barfield (Brent); brother, Travis T. Vance, III; nieces, Maribeth Hillhouse and Kaitlyn Manning; Nephew, Jake Barfield; numerous extended families and her two dogs, Lulu and Whiskey.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Hawkins United Methodist Church, Vicksburg, MS.

In keeping with Shannan’s spirit of giving, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Shannan’s name to either Hawkins United Methodist Church or Paws Rescue.