Old Post Files April 28, 1923-2023

April 28, 1923-2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Robert Hogaboom writes of a naval cadet cruise of 9,817 miles. • Lindsey McGee is planning a unique amusement park at Mint Spring Bayou.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. W.H. Parsons of Vicksburg and Mr. Mignonne Caldwell of Jackson present a program at the Matinee Musical Club meeting.

80 years ago: 1943

Ralph Wall of the U.S. Engineers undergoes surgery at the Sanitarium. • Charlie Nettles, stationed at Avon Park, Fla., is promoted to sergeant. • Services are held at Edwards for Mrs. Clemmie Colmery. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Fishcel.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Dave Lewis. • Lucy Garret passes away. • Carolyn Dun celebrates her 11th birthday with a party in her home. • Ensign Louis Hataway is here from Norfolk, Va., on a furlough.

60 years ago: 1963

The Rev. John Gray is elected president of the Warren County Teachers Association. • Mrs. Alice Jervis, Tallulah resident, dies.

50 years ago: 1973

Nat W. Bullard is elected mayor and Oren D. Bailess is elected city assessor and tax collector. • Marcie McCoy announces for alderman as a Republican. • Randy McHan will receive a master of divinity degree on May 11 at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Mona S. Joseph dies. • Claude Brent, Thad Pratt, Dawn Bickerstaff and Bobby Franklin attend the 12th annual Mississippi Regional Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at The University of Mississippi.

30 years ago: 1993

After spending eight years restoring and then managing The Duff Green Mansion, owner Harry Sharp has placed the 137-year-old home on the market. • Funeral services are held for James Casey, Utica resident.

20 years ago: 2003

Vicksburg Intermediate School teacher Joan Minor celebrates 50 years in the classroom as she prepares to retire. • Rail traffic across the U.S. 80 bridge is suspended after it is hit by barges. • St. Aloysius distance runner Phillip Hattaway wins the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to help the Flashes to a second-place Class 1A South State finish.

10 years ago: 2013

On U.S. 80 in Bovina, part of the westbound lane near a 100-foot-deep crevasse is shielded from traffic as county crews wait to rebuild 6 feet of dirt that washed out in January. • Vicksburg High junior, Tavares Johnson Jr., won the 300-meter hurdles at the Region 2-6A meet. Johnson advanced to the Class 6A North State meet in Oxford.