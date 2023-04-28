OUR OPINION: You won’t be bored in Vicksburg this weekend Published 8:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

There’s nothing better than a weekend in Vicksburg with too many activities to choose from — and we’re in luck this weekend.

Saturday’s Old Court House Spring Flea Market is sure to delight the masses with its vendors, live music and delicious food (we’re secretly hoping the cookie dough truck makes a comeback). It’s a family friendly time that benefits a good cause: keeping the Old Court House Museum open and operable for the many tourists that climb its steps each week.

We’re looking forward to meeting new vendors from across the regions and reconnecting with a few old-time favorites. And it’s all set to the soothing sounds of Ralph Miller on the guitar and, at 10 a.m., a special guest performance by the Debra Franco dancers.

The weather is forecast to be perfect for a spring day, but if you get too hot, grab a cold lemonade and head down Jackson Street to shop under the shade trees.

Once you leave the Flea Market, head down the hill to Lorelei Books for the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day. Word on the street is, if you buy a new book on Saturday, you get a used book or advanced copy for free. (And if owner Kelle Barfield is behind the register, bring her some of the fresh pork rinds from the flea market — they’re her favorite.)

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., head outside of town to Agape Knits on Culkin Road for Yarn Store Day. Owner Judy Busby has a special deal going on select knitting patterns, and it’s the perfect time to see what Busby and her partner-in-crime Emily Wolfe have cooking with GEMS Luxe Fibers (did y’all know we have an internationally acclaimed hand-dyed yarn business in town?)

Rewind on Sunday with a relaxed brunch at The Mulberry — we hear they’re busier than ever with the opening of the new pool area and a bevy of events. Our mouths are already watering thinking of the chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and biscuits and gravy to be had. From what we’ve heard, the Bloody Mary bar is also a sight to behold.

There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend. Get out, hug your neighbor’s neck and support the many businesses and people that make Vicksburg so remarkable.

You’ll be glad you did.