PHOTO GALLERY: United Way’s Day of Caring Published 2:38 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

The United Way of West Central Mississippi hosted its “Day of Caring” on Thursday when multiple volunteers joined together to serve the community.

Groups of volunteers were given a designated location and tasked with either making minor repairs to the interior of buildings, organizing resources and materials for a business or organization or helping update landscaping.

These locations included the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Community Council of Warren County, Good Shepherd, Jacob’s Ladder, YMCA Wilkinson Ver Beck, Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library and Grace Christian Counseling Center.