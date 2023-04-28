Suspect arrested one week after stealing property in Jeff Davis community

Published 4:15 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

A Warren County man was charged with grand larceny Friday after allegedly stealing a variety of items from a residence on Jefferson Davis Road.

On April 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office took a report that someone had entered private property in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Road.

The reporting party stated a brush bumper was stolen off the front of a truck, along with a toolbox with a variety of tools in it, black netting and other miscellaneous items. The suspect used a golf cart or comparable vehicle in the robbery, according to sheriff’s office reports.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

That vehicle was discovered Thursday at 40 Lawland Drive in Warren County.

A search warrant was served at that residence and almost all items were recovered. Robbie Ray Beard, 40, of Warren County, was also arrested at the residence.

Beard was charged with grand larceny. Judge Jeff Crevitt set his bond at $5,000, returnable to the next term of the Warren County Grand Jury.

More News

Shealy bids farewell to Vicksburg Warren School District, Board OKs interim salary

Governor signs bill to create the Mississippi Main Street Revitalization Grant Program

PHOTO GALLERY: United Way’s Day of Caring

Catfish Row Museum begins work on demonstration kitchen

Print Article