Suspect arrested one week after stealing property in Jeff Davis community Published 4:15 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

A Warren County man was charged with grand larceny Friday after allegedly stealing a variety of items from a residence on Jefferson Davis Road.

On April 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office took a report that someone had entered private property in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Road.

The reporting party stated a brush bumper was stolen off the front of a truck, along with a toolbox with a variety of tools in it, black netting and other miscellaneous items. The suspect used a golf cart or comparable vehicle in the robbery, according to sheriff’s office reports.

That vehicle was discovered Thursday at 40 Lawland Drive in Warren County.

A search warrant was served at that residence and almost all items were recovered. Robbie Ray Beard, 40, of Warren County, was also arrested at the residence.

Beard was charged with grand larceny. Judge Jeff Crevitt set his bond at $5,000, returnable to the next term of the Warren County Grand Jury.