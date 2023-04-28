Who’s Hot

Alcorn State softball player Kelsey Lockridge went 6-for-6 with eight RBIs in a doubleheader of Rust College on Wednesday.

Lockridge, a former Warren Central star, was 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and seven RBIs in a 15-0 win in game one. In game two, she went 3-for-3 again, with a double, triple, one RBI and three runs scored.

Lockridge is hitting .297 with four home runs and 23 RBIs for Alcorn this season. The Lady Braves (14-26) will play at Arkansas-Pine Bluff this weekend, Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

