Old Post Files April 29, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Capt. H.B. Vandenburg, former Vicksburg Methodist minister, dies in Pineville, La. • Mayor J.J. Hayes is able to be out after his recent illness.

90 years ago: 1933

Carl M. White, railroad commissioner, speaks at the I.C. Boosters Club. • Mr. John W. McCoy and son leave for a visit with relatives in Missouri.

80 years ago: 1943

Cpl. Joseph A. Balconi is here on a visit. • Elizabeth Edwards, All Saints’ teacher, is awarded a scholarship to attend the Plymouth Drama Festival summer colony theater at Plymouth, Mass.

70 years ago: 1953

Horace Richardson, Edwards resident, passes away. • Services are held for Mrs. Leila Conrad. • Ernest Hovious is elected president of the Vicksburg Lions Club.

60 years ago: 1963

A.M. Barfield undergoes surgery at the Vicksburg Hospital. • Mr. and Mrs. Kellogg Bobb announce the birth of a daughter, Belva, on May 4. • T.W. Russell is elected commander of the Vicksburg Chapter Disabled American Veterans.

50 years ago: 1973

Kerry H. Gough is promoted by the Travelers Insurance Co. of Hartford, Conn. • Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ray Adams Jr. announce the birth of a son, Jeffery Shane, on April 30.

40 years ago: 1983

Timothy P. Lee of St. Aloysius High School and Emilye J. Crosby of Port Gibson High School are named as recipients of four-year National Merit Scholarship. • Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Sones are the parents of a daughter, Allison Blair.

30 years ago: 1993

The General Services Administration is processing ahead with the site selection for a permanent Vicksburg home for the Vicksburg Corps of Engineers and up to 850 employees. • About 100 people gather on the lawn of the Old Court House Museum in observance of the National Day of Prayer. • Services are held for Velma L. Nicholson.

20 years ago: 2003

The state’s property manual is adopted by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen as policy for the city. • First Baptist Church receives smoke damage from a candle left burning on a desk. • Gene Richards, 75, and Mary Lee Smith, 68, both of Vicksburg, die

10 years ago: 2013

Brenda Wright led a group dancing the Cute Boot Scoot at the Vicksburg Senior Center. • The November shooting death of a Vicksburg man and a robbery and kidnapping are expected to be among the cases presented to the Warren County grand jury.