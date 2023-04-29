PCA’s Llopis wins 300 hurdles at MAIS Class 3A North State meet Published 7:26 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

Daniel Llopis is 2-for-2 in the postseason.

The Porter’s Chapel Academy senior won the 300 meter hurdles Saturday at the MAIS Class 3A North State track and field meet, adding a gold medal there to the one he claimed 10 days earlier at the District 3-3A meet.

Llopis will try to make it three in a row next Saturday at the Class 3A state meet at Jackson Prep. In addition to the hurdles, he qualified in the 200 and 400 meters with top-four finishes at the North State meet.

Llopis was second in the 400 meters, with a time of 55.53 seconds, and fourth in the 200 in 24.73 seconds. He won the Class 3A title in the 400 meters in 2022 and was second in the other two events.

PCA’s Henry Slayton also qualified for the state meet in the 800 meters, after finishing fourth on Saturday. It sets up a busy week for the junior, who will also compete in the Class 3A state tennis tournament on Wednesday in No. 1 boys’ singles.

PCA’s 4×400 meter relay team of Llopis, Jase Jung, Taylor LaBarre and Lawson Selby also finished fourth to qualify for the state meet. The Eagles’ 4×100, 4×200 and 4×800 meter relays finished sixth, seventh and seventh, respectively, and did not advance.

Jung was fourth in the high jump, with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, to move on to the state meet as well.

In the girls’ meet, PCA’s Marley Bufkin missed the cut for the state meet by ,07 seconds in the 100 meters and .26 seconds in the 200. She finished fifth in both events. She was also sixth in the long jump.