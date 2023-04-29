RAIN OR SHINE: Showers can’t stop Old Court House Spring Flea Market Published 12:28 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

1 of 9

The Old Court House Spring Flea Market was underway at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and is still going strong until 4 p.m.

A noon rain shower thinned out the crowd, but vendors were still at the event ready for customers who weren’t afraid to get out in the rain. More than 160 food and retail vendors registered for the event.