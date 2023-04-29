St. Al’s Theriot, Eldridge, Brister advance to MAIS Class 5A state track meet Published 7:38 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

Two of St. Aloysius’ youngest track athletes will carry the school’s banner at the MAIS Class 5A state meet.

Megan Theriot finished second in two events, and fellow eighth-grader Hendrix Eldridge was fourth in another at Saturday’s South State meet to qualify for the state meet next week.

Eldridge posted a time of 5 minutes, 57.29 seconds to finish fourth in the girls’ 1,600 meters.

Email newsletter signup

Theriot was second in both the 100 and 200 meters. She clocked a time of 13.35 seconds in the 100 and 27.52 seconds in the 200. Adams County Christian School’s Kathryn Knapp won the 100 in 13.26 seconds, and Madison-St. Joseph’s Sydney Collins won the 200 in 26.97 seconds.

St. Al had several other athletes in the girls’ South State meet, but none were able to finish in the top four of their events and advance. Madelyn Kavanaugh placed sixth in the 400 meters, Samantha Edwards was seventh in the 800, and Annsley Averett was seventh in the 100 meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

The 4×800 meter relay team finished fifth.

Julia Moberley also finished eighth in the discus, which was contested on Wednesday.

On the boys’ side, senior Jake Brister finished second in the discus to advance to the state meet for the second year in a row. He had a throw of 133 feet, 6 inches, which was a foot behind Madison-St. Joe’s Lonnie Smith.

Field events for the state meet will be held Friday, May 5 at Jackson Academy. Running events are next Saturday, May 6, at Jackson Prep.