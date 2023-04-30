Get Ready to Hunt: Miss Mississippi Clay Shoot offers fun and prizes

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

With thousands of dollars awarded each year, the Miss Mississippi Corporation is one of the top contributors to the Miss America Organization, which provides educational scholarships to women.

This is due in part to the Miss Mississippi Sporting Clay Shoot, held at the Turcotte Shooting Range in Canton.

This clay shoot has become an annual event and more than $20,000 are raised each year, Winky Freeman said.

Freeman is the vice chairman of the Miss Mississippi Corporation board and executive director of the Miss Mississippi’s Teen Competition.

“We have been doing this for about five or six years,” Freeman said of the clay shoot, and this year the event is scheduled for May 19.

The event will include three flights — a morning flight that kicks off at 9 a.m., a lunch flight at 11:30 a.m., and an afternoon flight at 12:30 p.m.

During the Miss Mississippi Clay Shoot, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of ranges, Freeman said.

“There will be some set up like different types of game you might hunt,” he said. “(For example), some of the targets will run along the ground like a rabbit and some will come in like doves. It’s just set up in different types of scenarios.”

Prizes will be awarded to top shooters and top teams.

The 2023 Miss Mississippi delegates will also participate in the clay shoot.

Freeman said they will be posted at each of the stations, where games and snacks will also be offered.

A catfish lunch, sponsored by the Mississippi Materials Company will be offered and Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins will be on hand to perform.

The cost of a sponsorship for the Miss Mississippi Clay Shoot is $1,000 and includes signage and the opportunity to provide a networking booth.

For a four-person team, the registration cost is $500 and individual registration is $125.

For those interested in becoming a sponsor and or participating in the shoot, call 601-638-6746 or visit

https://https://www.miss-mississippi.com/sporting-clay-shoot-fundraiser.html.

The Turcotte Shooting Range is under the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and is located at 506 Highway 43 South in Canton, at the north end of the Barnett Reservoir.

