Ole Miss walks off Georgia for first SEC series win of the season

Published 8:06 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ole Miss' Judd Utermark, bottom, is safe at home with the winning run as Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez can't hang on to the ball in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday. Utermark scored on a hit by T.J. McCants to give Ole Miss an 8-7 victory. (Ole Miss Athletics via Twitter)

OXFORD — It took until the very last play of the weekend, but Ole Miss finally won a Southeastern Conference baseball series.

Judd Utermark was safe at home on a close play at the plate as Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez dropped the ball, giving Ole Miss an 8-7 walk-off win against the Bulldogs on Sunday. Utermark scored from second on T.J. McCants’ single to left field.

Ole Miss (23-21, 5-16 SEC) won its first SEC series of the season in its seventh try. The defending national champions took the opener on Friday and the finale on Sunday. The Rebels are still a game behind Mississippi State for the final spot in the SEC Tournament with nine conference games remaining.

Ole Miss plays at Missouri, which is also 5-16 in the SEC, in a crucial series beginning Thursday.

Ethan Lege, Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier all homered to give Ole Miss a 5-1 lead entering the seventh inning on Sunday. Georgia (24-20, 8-13) rallied, however, with a run in the seventh three in the eighth to tie it.

Ole Miss went back in front, 7-5, on RBI singles by Lege and Kemp Alderman in the bottom of the eighth. Then Georgia tied it again on Ben Anderson’s two-run home run in the ninth.

The Rebels had the last at-bat and the last big moment, though.
Anthony Calarco hit a one-out single and Utermark was brought in to run for him. Utermark advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and Will Furniss was intentionally walked.

McCants hit the next pitch to left field, a soft liner that fell in for a hit. Georgia’s Connor Tate fielded it clean and fired a perfect strike to the plate that beat Utermark. The Ole Miss runner collided with Fernando Gonzalez and the ball came loose, giving Utermark the run and the Rebels the victory.

