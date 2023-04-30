Who’s Hot

Published 7:55 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High track and field athlete Layla Carter won four events — the girls’ 100 and 300 meter hurdles and triple jump — and was second in the high jump at the MHSAA Region 2-5A meet on April 24.

Carter’s three victories also helped the Missy Gators win the Region 2-5A team championship, by one point over Ridgeland.

Carter and the Missy Gators will compete in the MHSAA Class 5A North State meet Monday, May 1, at Hughes Field in Jackson. Events will begin at 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Sports

Meant to be: Vicksburg native Nick Anderson signs with the New Orleans Saints

St. Al’s Theriot, Eldridge, Brister advance to MAIS Class 5A state track meet

PCA’s Llopis wins 300 hurdles at MAIS Class 3A North State meet

College baseball roundup: Southern Miss clinches series; Ole Miss and Mississippi State stumble on Saturday

Print Article