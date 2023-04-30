Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

Vicksburg High track and field athlete Layla Carter won four events — the girls’ 100 and 300 meter hurdles and triple jump — and was second in the high jump at the MHSAA Region 2-5A meet on April 24.

Carter’s three victories also helped the Missy Gators win the Region 2-5A team championship, by one point over Ridgeland.

Carter and the Missy Gators will compete in the MHSAA Class 5A North State meet Monday, May 1, at Hughes Field in Jackson. Events will begin at 1 p.m.