Dorothy Jean Stewart-Brown Published 1:33 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Dorothy Jean Stewart-Brown transitioned from this life into eternal life peacefully at her home on April 26, 2023. She was 89.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lincoln L. Brown, Sr.; son, David E. Brown; daughter, Donna Jean Brown-Jackson; mother, Sedella McGhee; siblings, Levi Bland, A.B. Bland, and Willette “Baby Ruth” Thomas; grandmother, Lucille Beatty; and grandchildren, Terrence Jackson and Markeda Mims.

She is survived by her sons, Lincoln L. Brown, Jr. and Edgar E. Brown; sister, Kareemah Abdullah (Dale McGhee) of Alexandria, VA; brothers, Ulysses “Darnell” (Delories) McGhee, Jr. of DFW, TX and Herbert McGhee of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Dr. JeFreda R. Brown of Birmingham, AL, LeKisha (Jamarko) Brown of DFW, TX, Davon Mims of Vicksburg, MS, Jamie Judge of Vicksburg, MS, Adrienne (Nicholas) Brown-Ware of Houston, TX, Latoya Darden of DFW, TX, Lincoln (Constance) Jackson of Vicksburg, MS, Jasmine Brown of Houston, TX, Jonathan Jackson of Vicksburg, MS, Latoya Jackson of DFW, TX, Evann Brown of DFW, TX, Alexius Jackson of DFW, TX, Melodie Jackson of Washington, DC; Jarrett Smith of Vicksburg, MS; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Tennant Funeral Home in Rayville, LA, is in charge of the final arrangements. Her homegoing service will be Saturday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 6300 E. Indiana Ave., Vicksburg, MS 39180.