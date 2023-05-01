Missy Gators finish rout of Ridgeland and force Game 3 Published 9:21 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The Vicksburg Missy Gators finished what they started. Now they just need to finish off Ridgeland.

Lili Kistler pitched a complete-game shutout, Harmony Harris belted a two-run home run, and Vicksburg beat Ridgeland 8-0 in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 5A softball playoff series on Monday.

The best-of-three series is tied 1-1, and the deciding Game 3 is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s Softball Swamp.

The teams played 2 1/2 innings of Game 2 on Saturday before it was suspended by rain. Vicksburg led 4-0 when play was halted, and didn’t miss a beat when they returned to the field a little more than 48 hours later.

Harris’ two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning pushed the Missy Gators’ lead to 6-0, and two errors in the seventh led to their final two runs.

Harris finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Lexi Kistler also had two RBIs.

Lili Kistler 2ent 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice, while keeping Ridgeland (18-8) on lockdown from the pitcher’s circle. She only allowed two hits after play resumed Monday, and three total in the game. She walked two batters, both on Saturday when the rain was making gripping the ball increasingly difficult.

VICKSBURG VS. RIDGELAND

MHSAA Class 5A softball playoffs, second round

• Game 1 – Ridgeland 13, Vicksburg 12

• Game 2 – Vicksburg 8, Ridgeland 0

• Game 3 – Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m., at Vicksburg