PCA’s baseball season ends with a walk-off loss to Tunica Academy

Published 11:21 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy baseball player Chase Hearn went 2-for-4 and scored a run in a 3-2 season-ending playoff loss to Tunica Academy on Monday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy drove three hours on Monday to finish Game 3 of its MAIS Class 3A baseball playoff series against Tunica Academy.

The ride home felt like it took three days.

Tunica’s Parker Cook hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Blue Devils handed Porter’s Chapel a 3-2 season-ending loss.

The game was suspended by lightning in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday night and did not resume until Monday because of rain throughout the weekend.

PCA left runners on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings after play resumed, and Tunica (15-6) left two runners on in the bottom of the seventh.

The Blue Devils looked ready to squander another scoring chance in the ninth after getting their first two runners on base. Then Cook bounced a single to left field and Winn White scored from second for Tunica’s second walk-off win of the series. Brady Roehm hit a game-winning RBI single in Tunica’s 2-1 win in Game 2 on Thursday.

Porter’s Chapel finished its season with a 16-10 record. It had a 10-game winning streak snapped with the Game 2 loss, and took both of its final two losses by one run.

Zach Ashley, Chase Hearn and Lawson Selby all had two hits apiece for PCA in Game 3, and Thomas Azlin had two RBIs.

Tunica advanced to play Newton Academy in the third round.

