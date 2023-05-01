St. Al’s Wood and Blackburn fall in finals of MAIS Class 5A tennis tournament

Published 9:43 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius' Carrie Woods and Ali Blackburn advanced to the finals of the MAIS Class 5A state tournament in No. 1 girls' doubles on Monday, but lost to a team from Pillow Academy. (File/The Vicksburg Post)

Carrie Wood and Ali Blackburn put in some overtime to reach the finals of the MAIS Class 5A tennis tournament, but couldn’t quite complete the task of winning a state championship.

Wood and Blackburn beat Heritage Academy’s Kendall Moody and Swayze Callaway in a third-set tiebreaker in the semifinals, then lost 6-4, 6-2 to Pillow Academy’s Izzy Hodges and Madeline Carroll 6-4, 6-2 in the finals of the No. 1 girls’ doubles bracket at the Ridgeland Tennis Center on Monday.

Wood and Blackburn won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) against the Heritage Academy duo. It was the only victory St. Al netted in four matches at the state tournament.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

In No. 2 boys’ singles, Walker Moore lost 6-0, 6-4 to Pillow Academy’s John Walker in the semifinals. Walker went on to beat Madison-St. Joe’s Will Manhein 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 for the title.

In No. 1 boys’ doubles, senior Noah Taylor and sophomore Ryan Davidson lost 6-1, 6-1 to Starkville Academy’s Harrison Holliday and Jacob Crimm in the semifinals.

Holliday and Crimm went on to win the Class 5A championship by beating Bayou Academy’s John Cox and Walker Cox 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In No. 2 boys’ doubles, St. Al’s Walker Lambiotte and James Powell fell 6-1, 6-3 to Pillow Academy’s Walker Saia and Barrett Snell in the semifinals.

Starkville Academy’s Jackson Walters and Joe Barrett beat the Pillow team 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.

More Sports

WC’s Henderson clears 6-10 to win Class 6A South State high jump title

Missy Gators finish rout of Ridgeland and force Game 3

Mississippi State fires pitching coach Scott Foxhall

Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest

Print Article