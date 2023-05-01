St. Al’s Wood and Blackburn fall in finals of MAIS Class 5A tennis tournament Published 9:43 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Carrie Wood and Ali Blackburn put in some overtime to reach the finals of the MAIS Class 5A tennis tournament, but couldn’t quite complete the task of winning a state championship.

Wood and Blackburn beat Heritage Academy’s Kendall Moody and Swayze Callaway in a third-set tiebreaker in the semifinals, then lost 6-4, 6-2 to Pillow Academy’s Izzy Hodges and Madeline Carroll 6-4, 6-2 in the finals of the No. 1 girls’ doubles bracket at the Ridgeland Tennis Center on Monday.

Wood and Blackburn won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) against the Heritage Academy duo. It was the only victory St. Al netted in four matches at the state tournament.

In No. 2 boys’ singles, Walker Moore lost 6-0, 6-4 to Pillow Academy’s John Walker in the semifinals. Walker went on to beat Madison-St. Joe’s Will Manhein 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 for the title.

In No. 1 boys’ doubles, senior Noah Taylor and sophomore Ryan Davidson lost 6-1, 6-1 to Starkville Academy’s Harrison Holliday and Jacob Crimm in the semifinals.

Holliday and Crimm went on to win the Class 5A championship by beating Bayou Academy’s John Cox and Walker Cox 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In No. 2 boys’ doubles, St. Al’s Walker Lambiotte and James Powell fell 6-1, 6-3 to Pillow Academy’s Walker Saia and Barrett Snell in the semifinals.

Starkville Academy’s Jackson Walters and Joe Barrett beat the Pillow team 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.